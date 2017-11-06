4 Calallen Readies for 30-5A Championship Game

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) - We've got an epic matchup coming Thursday in the District 30-5A Championship between unbeatens Calallen and Veterans Memorial.

Calallen is ranked number four in the state and hasn't had a win closer than 21 points this season, and that was a couple weeks ago against Alice.

This will actually be the first ever meeting between the 'Cats and Eagles, a matchup that might not be seen all that often going forward with the two for sure headed to different districts as part of the realignment next season.

Tuesday night you'll see the Veterans Memorial preview as the Eagles look to finish off what could be their first ever unbeaten regular season.

The 30-5A Championship between Calallen and Veterans Memorial is set for 7:01 PM Thursday at Wildcat Stadium in Calallen.

