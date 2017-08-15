After Decade-Long Playoff Streak Snapped, G-P Enters 2017 With Something To Prove

PORTLAND (KIII SPORTS) - The Gregory-Portland Wildcats weren't accustomed to watching the playoffs from home, but that's exactly what they did last year after missing the postseason for the first time in a decade.



G-P made it to the zone play-in game before falling to Carroll in a winner-take-all game.



The Wildcats have nine starters back from last season, but still project to be up there fighting ofr a top three spot in the North Zone.



Coach Rick Rhoades' motto for this year has been "Something to Prove", and he wants his guys to remember the feeling of being left at home.



Their season starts at home on Friday, September 1st against El Campo. Rhoades' Wildcats open North Zone play on October 6th against Miller.

