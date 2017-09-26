Blitz Rankings - Week 5

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) - Here are the Blitz Rankings for Week 5 of the high school football season. The rankings are based on teams' quality of wins and strength of schedule (and not head-to-head with classes mixed together).
LARGE SCHOOLS (5A, 4A)
1) Calallen Wildcats (3-0)
2) Flour Bluff Hornets (3-0)
3) Veterans Memorial Eagles (4-0)
4) Sinton Pirates (3-0)
5) Alice Coyotes (3-0)
Other: Miller (3-0)
SMALL SCHOOLS (3A, 2A)
1) Refugio Bobcats (2-0)
2) George West Longhorns (4-0)
3) Bishop Badgers (4-0)
4) London Pirates (3-0)
5) Hebbronville (3-1)
