Blitz Rankings - Week 5

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) - Here are the Blitz Rankings for Week 5 of the high school football season. The rankings are based on teams' quality of wins and strength of schedule (and not head-to-head with classes mixed together).



LARGE SCHOOLS (5A, 4A)

1) Calallen Wildcats (3-0)

2) Flour Bluff Hornets (3-0)

3) Veterans Memorial Eagles (4-0)

4) Sinton Pirates (3-0)

5) Alice Coyotes (3-0)



Other: Miller (3-0)



SMALL SCHOOLS (3A, 2A)

1) Refugio Bobcats (2-0)

2) George West Longhorns (4-0)

3) Bishop Badgers (4-0)

4) London Pirates (3-0)

5) Hebbronville (3-1)

