Blitz Rankings - Week 6

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) - Here are the Blitz Rankings for Week 6 of the high school football season. The rankings are based on teams' quality of wins and strength of schedule (and not head-to-head with classes mixed together).



LARGE SCHOOLS (5A, 4A)

1) Calallen Wildcats (4-0)

2) Flour Bluff Hornets (4-0)

3) Veterans Memorial Eagles (5-0)

4) Sinton Pirates (4-0)

5) Beeville Jones Trojans (4-1)





SMALL SCHOOLS (3A, 2A)

1) Refugio Bobcats (2-1)

2) George West Longhorns (5-0)

3) Bishop Badgers (5-0)

4) Freer Buckaroos (4-1)

5) Riviera Kaufer Seahawks (4-1)

