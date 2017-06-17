Calallen Falls One Game Short Of State 7-on-7 Tournament

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Teens sent to hospital after late night crash
-
Police Investigate Fatal Rollover Accident
-
Former teacher indicted on sexual assault charges
-
Witness recounts fatal motorcycle crash
-
Man remains in critical condition after being hit by a car
-
Cop rescues puppies in hot car
-
Packery Channel sand increase
-
Driver killed in rollover identified
-
Apartment fire in Flour Bluff area
-
Beeville triple murder verdict
More Stories
-
Juneteenth Celebration Held in Corpus ChristiJun 17, 2017, 6:56 p.m.
-
Coast Guard medevac man from charter boat off South…Jun 17, 2017, 3:53 p.m.
-
London fire death toll rises as 58 are missing,…Jun 17, 2017, 9:53 a.m.