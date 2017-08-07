KIII
Calallen Looks for Return Trip to State

Phil Danaher enters his 34th season with the 'Cats as Calallen looks to return to the Class 5A title game.

Chris Thomasson, KIII 11:07 PM. CDT August 07, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) - The Calallen Wildcats came just short against the top team in the state in Aledo last season, and that drive is now higher than ever to get back and win the school's first football title.

Phil Danaher enters his 34th season with the 'Cats as Texas' all-time winningest coach with 432 victories, but the ring still eludes him and his program. That's a void Calallen looks to fill with 14 returning starters and a quarterback in Colton Duff who saw significant playing time last season as a backup.

The 'Cats will look to also repeat as the district champion after defeating Flour Bluff in last year's 30-5A Champioonship. 

