Calallen Readies for Battle of the Wildcats

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) - Calallen is used to running over South Texas opponents, but rival G-P is one that they haven't owned as much, at least historically.



G-P is one of the few teams that has a winning overall record against the 'Cats, going 32-30-3 against Calallen. However, Phil Danaher's team has dominated the rivalry recently, taking 11 of the last 13 against G-P.



Danaher is downplaying the rivalry this week, saying he doesn't want his team to get over-amped until closer to game time Friday night in Calallen.

