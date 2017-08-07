Carroll's Martinez Changing Up Offense, Expectations

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) - The Carroll Tigers not only have their third coach in as many seasons, but for the second straight year they have a radically new offense.



Head Coach AJ Martinez brings his spread offense over from Odem, a stark contrast from the run-heavy "Slot-T" run by previous coach Jerry Long.



Carroll opens the year as an underdog to make the playoffs according to Dave Campbell's Texas HS Football, but the Tigers say they're ready to prove they belong in a top-heavy District 30-5A.

© 2017 KIII-TV