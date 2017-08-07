KIII
Close

Carroll's Martinez Changing Up Offense, Expectations

Martinez is the third Carroll coach in as many seasons, meaning the Tigers are having to re-learn another offense after switching to a spread from the "Slot-T."

Chris Thomasson, KIII 11:15 PM. CDT August 07, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) - The Carroll Tigers not only have their third coach in as many seasons, but for the second straight year they have a radically new offense.

Head Coach AJ Martinez brings his spread offense over from Odem, a stark contrast from the run-heavy "Slot-T" run by previous coach Jerry Long.

Carroll opens the year as an underdog to make the playoffs according to Dave Campbell's Texas HS Football, but the Tigers say they're ready to prove they belong in a top-heavy District 30-5A.

© 2017 KIII-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories