Danaher Elected As THSCA President

HOUSTON (KIII SPORTS) - Phil Danaher can add another title to an already impressive resume: Texas High School Coaches Association President.

That's because the longtime Calallen coach was elected as the group's new leader Wednesday morning up in Houston. Danaher became the state's all-time winningest coach in last year's district championship game win over Flour Bluff.

He improved that career win total to 432 victories in leading the 'Cats to the state championship game. Danaher is about to start the 44th season of his storied head coaching career with a staggering 34 of those at Calallen.

