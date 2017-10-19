Danaher to be Inducted into Texas Football Hall of Fame

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) - Texas football legend Phil Danaher is receiving yet another honor to his already storied resume, and it seems like a no-brainer, but the Calallen coach is now set to be inducted into the Texas Football Hall of Fame.

Danaher is a perfect fit considering he's the state's all-time leader in wins with 439, a record he essentially sets every week as the 'Cats remain undefeated on the year.

Danaher will go in alongside former Kingsville multi-sport athlete Bobby Cavazos who starred at running back for both the Brahmas and Texas Tech Red Raiders in the 1950's.

