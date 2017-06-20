KIII
Dave Campbell's Texas Football: Coastal Bend Predictions

Chris Thomasson and Ian Steele, KIII 3:57 PM. CDT June 20, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) - Dave Campbell's Texas Football Magazine hit the shelves this week. Here are the predictions for every Coastal Bend team and district.

The magazine predicts that Calallen will win 5A Division II Region IV by beating Victoria East in the Region Final, but will lose in the state semifinals to Fort Bend Marshall.

Dave Campbell's also predicts that Refugio will reach the 2A Division I state championship game by beating Mason in the Region Final and beating Centerville in the state semifinals. The Magazine predicts that the Bobcats will lose to Mart in the state title game. 

30-5A NORTH
1.) Calallen
2.) Ray
3.) Gregory-Portland
---
4.) Alice
5.) Miller
6.) Tuloso-Midway

30-5A SOUTH
1.) Flour Bluff
2.) King
3.) Veterans Memorial
---
4.) Carroll
5.) Moody

INTER-ZONE PLAYOFFS
District Championship: Calallen defeats Flour Bluff, both teams make playoffs
Inter-zone Game: Ray defeats Veterans Memorial to make playoffs.
Inter-zone Game: Gregory-Portland defeats King to make playoffs.

15-4A DIV. I
1) Somerset
2) Beeville
3) Rockport-Fulton
4) Pleasanton
---
5) La Vernia
6) Robstown

16-4A DIV. I
1.) La Grulla
2.) Kingsville
3.) La Feria
4.) Zapata
---
5.) Hidalgo

15-4A DIV. II
1.) Cuero
2.) Sinton
3.) Sweeny
4.) Wharton
---
5.) Aransas Pass
6.) Ingleside

16-4A DIV. II
1) Rio Hondo
2) Port Isabel
3) Orange Grove
4) Raymondville
---
5) West Oso
6) Progreso

15-3A DIV. I
1.) Goliad
2.) George West
3.) Mathis
4.) Taft
---
5.) Jourdanton
6.) Cotulla

16-3A DIV. I
1.) Lyford
2.) Bishop
3.) SGA
4.) San Diego
---
5.) Falfurrias
6.) Santa Rosa


16-3A DIV. II
1) Odem
2) Hebbronville
3) Banquete |
4) London
---
5) Skidmore-Tynan
6) Monte Alto

16-2A DIV. I
1) Ben Bolt-Palito Blanco
2) Three Rivers
3) Freer
4) La Villa
---
5) Santa Maria

15-2A DIV. I
1.) Refugio
2.) Shiner
3.) Yorktown
4.) Weimar
---
5.) Ganado
6.) Kenedy

