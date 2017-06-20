Dave Campbell's Texas Football: Coastal Bend Predictions

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) - Dave Campbell's Texas Football Magazine hit the shelves this week. Here are the predictions for every Coastal Bend team and district.



The magazine predicts that Calallen will win 5A Division II Region IV by beating Victoria East in the Region Final, but will lose in the state semifinals to Fort Bend Marshall.



Dave Campbell's also predicts that Refugio will reach the 2A Division I state championship game by beating Mason in the Region Final and beating Centerville in the state semifinals. The Magazine predicts that the Bobcats will lose to Mart in the state title game.



30-5A NORTH

1.) Calallen

2.) Ray

3.) Gregory-Portland

4.) Alice

5.) Miller

6.) Tuloso-Midway



30-5A SOUTH

1.) Flour Bluff

2.) King

3.) Veterans Memorial

4.) Carroll

5.) Moody



INTER-ZONE PLAYOFFS

District Championship: Calallen defeats Flour Bluff, both teams make playoffs

Inter-zone Game: Ray defeats Veterans Memorial to make playoffs.

Inter-zone Game: Gregory-Portland defeats King to make playoffs.



15-4A DIV. I

1) Somerset

2) Beeville

3) Rockport-Fulton

4) Pleasanton

5) La Vernia

6) Robstown



16-4A DIV. I

1.) La Grulla

2.) Kingsville

3.) La Feria

4.) Zapata

5.) Hidalgo



15-4A DIV. II

1.) Cuero

2.) Sinton

3.) Sweeny

4.) Wharton

5.) Aransas Pass

6.) Ingleside



16-4A DIV. II

1) Rio Hondo

2) Port Isabel

3) Orange Grove

4) Raymondville

5) West Oso

6) Progreso



15-3A DIV. I

1.) Goliad

2.) George West

3.) Mathis

4.) Taft

5.) Jourdanton

6.) Cotulla



16-3A DIV. I

1.) Lyford

2.) Bishop

3.) SGA

4.) San Diego

5.) Falfurrias

6.) Santa Rosa





16-3A DIV. II

1) Odem

2) Hebbronville

3) Banquete |

4) London

5) Skidmore-Tynan

6) Monte Alto



16-2A DIV. I

1) Ben Bolt-Palito Blanco

2) Three Rivers

3) Freer

4) La Villa

5) Santa Maria



15-2A DIV. I

1.) Refugio

2.) Shiner

3.) Yorktown

4.) Weimar

5.) Ganado

6.) Kenedy

