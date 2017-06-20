Dave Campbell's Texas Football: Coastal Bend Predictions

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) - Dave Campbell's Texas Football Magazine hit the shelves this week. Here are the predictions for every Coastal Bend team and district.
The magazine predicts that Calallen will win 5A Division II Region IV by beating Victoria East in the Region Final, but will lose in the state semifinals to Fort Bend Marshall.
Dave Campbell's also predicts that Refugio will reach the 2A Division I state championship game by beating Mason in the Region Final and beating Centerville in the state semifinals. The Magazine predicts that the Bobcats will lose to Mart in the state title game.
30-5A NORTH
1.) Calallen
2.) Ray
3.) Gregory-Portland
---
4.) Alice
5.) Miller
6.) Tuloso-Midway
30-5A SOUTH
1.) Flour Bluff
2.) King
3.) Veterans Memorial
---
4.) Carroll
5.) Moody
INTER-ZONE PLAYOFFS
District Championship: Calallen defeats Flour Bluff, both teams make playoffs
Inter-zone Game: Ray defeats Veterans Memorial to make playoffs.
Inter-zone Game: Gregory-Portland defeats King to make playoffs.
15-4A DIV. I
1) Somerset
2) Beeville
3) Rockport-Fulton
4) Pleasanton
---
5) La Vernia
6) Robstown
16-4A DIV. I
1.) La Grulla
2.) Kingsville
3.) La Feria
4.) Zapata
---
5.) Hidalgo
15-4A DIV. II
1.) Cuero
2.) Sinton
3.) Sweeny
4.) Wharton
---
5.) Aransas Pass
6.) Ingleside
16-4A DIV. II
1) Rio Hondo
2) Port Isabel
3) Orange Grove
4) Raymondville
---
5) West Oso
6) Progreso
15-3A DIV. I
1.) Goliad
2.) George West
3.) Mathis
4.) Taft
---
5.) Jourdanton
6.) Cotulla
16-3A DIV. I
1.) Lyford
2.) Bishop
3.) SGA
4.) San Diego
---
5.) Falfurrias
6.) Santa Rosa
16-3A DIV. II
1) Odem
2) Hebbronville
3) Banquete |
4) London
---
5) Skidmore-Tynan
6) Monte Alto
16-2A DIV. I
1) Ben Bolt-Palito Blanco
2) Three Rivers
3) Freer
4) La Villa
---
5) Santa Maria
15-2A DIV. I
1.) Refugio
2.) Shiner
3.) Yorktown
4.) Weimar
---
5.) Ganado
6.) Kenedy
