Evans Looking to Revitalize Miller

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) - The Miller Buccaneers are longing for the glory days of the past and new coach Justen Evans is hoping to be the one to get them there.

Evans takes over for Remy Rodriguez who retired after 19 seasons at Miller, the last 10 as head coach. The energetic coach comes over from zone rival Alice after leading the Coyotes this past season.

The Bucs' problem in recent years has been getting the potential multi-sport athletes like the basketball guys to get out on the gridiron, and that seems to be something Evans has been able to do so far in the preseason.

It'll be a battle of new coaches in Week 1 when Evans' Bucs face AJ Martinez's Carroll Tigers on Friday, September 1st.

