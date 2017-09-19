First Blitz Rankings of 2017 Season

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) - Here are the first Blitz rankings of the 2017 season, which were delayed a bit with hurricane Harvey delaying several teams' seasons. As always, the rankings are based on teams' quality of wins and strength of schedule (and not head-to-head with classes mixed together).



LARGE SCHOOLS (5A, 4A)

1) Calallen Wildcats (3-0)

2) Flour Bluff Hornets (2-0)

3) Beeville Jones Trojans (3-0)

4) Veterans Memorial Eagles (3-0)

5) Sinton Pirates (2-0)



Other: Alice (2-0), Miller (2-0), Moody (3-0)



SMALL SCHOOLS (3A, 2A)

1) Refugio Bobcats (1-0)

2) George West Longhorns (3-0)

3) Bishop Badgers (3-0)

4) Mathis Pirates (3-0)

5) London Pirates (2-0)



Other: Woodsboro (2-0)

© 2017 KIII-TV