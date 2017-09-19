KIII
First Blitz Rankings of 2017 Season

We get our first look at the Blitz rankings of the season with some familiar teams at the top of the large and small schools.

Chris Thomasson and Travis Green, KIII 10:54 PM. CDT September 19, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) - Here are the first Blitz rankings of the 2017 season, which were delayed a bit with hurricane Harvey delaying several teams' seasons. As always, the rankings are based on teams' quality of wins and strength of schedule (and not head-to-head with classes mixed together).

LARGE SCHOOLS (5A, 4A)
1) Calallen Wildcats (3-0)
2) Flour Bluff Hornets (2-0)
3) Beeville Jones Trojans (3-0)
4) Veterans Memorial Eagles (3-0)
5) Sinton Pirates (2-0)

Other: Alice (2-0), Miller (2-0), Moody (3-0)

SMALL SCHOOLS (3A, 2A)
1) Refugio Bobcats (1-0)
2) George West Longhorns (3-0)
3) Bishop Badgers (3-0)
4) Mathis Pirates (3-0)
5) London Pirates (2-0)

Other: Woodsboro (2-0)

