First Blitz Rankings of 2017 Season

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) - Here are the first Blitz rankings of the 2017 season, which were delayed a bit with hurricane Harvey delaying several teams' seasons. As always, the rankings are based on teams' quality of wins and strength of schedule (and not head-to-head with classes mixed together).
LARGE SCHOOLS (5A, 4A)
1) Calallen Wildcats (3-0)
2) Flour Bluff Hornets (2-0)
3) Beeville Jones Trojans (3-0)
4) Veterans Memorial Eagles (3-0)
5) Sinton Pirates (2-0)
Other: Alice (2-0), Miller (2-0), Moody (3-0)
SMALL SCHOOLS (3A, 2A)
1) Refugio Bobcats (1-0)
2) George West Longhorns (3-0)
3) Bishop Badgers (3-0)
4) Mathis Pirates (3-0)
5) London Pirates (2-0)
Other: Woodsboro (2-0)
