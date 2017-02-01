Five Local Athletes Sign Division-I FBS Scholarships

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) - The Coastal Bend had five football Division-I FBS signees Wednesday on Nation Signing Day, among many more signing with the other divisions and also in other sports.



The five local Division signings were:



Waydale Jones - Wake Forest (WR - Beeville)



Kobie Herring - UTEP (LB - Refugio)



Trace Mascorro - UTEP (DL - Refugio)



Jaylon Mascorro - New Mexico State (LB - Refugio)



Jaeger Bull - Rice (TE - Rice)





