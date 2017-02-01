Five Local Athletes Sign Division-I FBS Scholarships

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) - The Coastal Bend had five football Division-I FBS signees Wednesday on Nation Signing Day, among many more signing with the other divisions and also in other sports.
The five local Division signings were:
Waydale Jones - Wake Forest (WR - Beeville)
Kobie Herring - UTEP (LB - Refugio)
Trace Mascorro - UTEP (DL - Refugio)
Jaylon Mascorro - New Mexico State (LB - Refugio)
Jaeger Bull - Rice (TE - Rice)
(© 2017 KIII)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs