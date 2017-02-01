KIII
Close

Five Local Athletes Sign Division-I FBS Scholarships

Five Local Players Sign Division I Scholarships

Chris Thomasson, KIII 9:58 PM. CST February 01, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) - The Coastal Bend had five football Division-I FBS signees Wednesday on Nation Signing Day, among many more signing with the other divisions and also in other sports.

The five local Division signings were:

Waydale Jones - Wake Forest (WR - Beeville)

Kobie Herring - UTEP (LB - Refugio)

Trace Mascorro - UTEP (DL - Refugio)

Jaylon Mascorro - New Mexico State (LB - Refugio)

Jaeger Bull - Rice (TE - Rice)

 

(© 2017 KIII)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories