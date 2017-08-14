Flour Bluff Breaking in New Quarterback

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) - Every football team in the Coastal Bend is now officially underway with practice as all the spring football teams got underway Monday including the Flour Bluff Hornets.

The defending district runner-up Hornets return the majority of their offense except at quarterback as Flour Bluff is breaking in junior Braden Sherron. Sherron has a lot to live up to with the Hornets having had two division-one athletes in the backfield the last few years in Cody Brewer and converted tight end Jaeger Bull. Sherron says he's not trying to live up those other guys and instead says he's thinking of his own game and ways to improve.

The hornets once again open the season against Cedar Park Vista Ridge and open zone play in early October against Veterans Memorial.

