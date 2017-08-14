Flour Bluff practice under way

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Man shoots and kills mother
-
Woman hit by truck identified
-
Rollerblading Nuns along the Bayfront
-
Woman killed in fire on Kevin Dr.
-
Six units damaged in Rockport condo fire
-
Police Investigate Pedestrian Accident
-
Pete Guajardo Takes Over West Oso
-
Police looking for hit-and-run suspect
-
Amber Alert issued for 13-year-old Texas girl
-
Fights break out in the street during alt-right protest
More Stories
-
Major brush fire erupts off Ennis Joslin, NileAug 14, 2017, 7:39 p.m.
-
Ongoing water boil in Beeville impacts local restaurantsAug 14, 2017, 7:35 p.m.
-
City Council to get update on North Beach redevelopmentAug 14, 2017, 7:33 p.m.