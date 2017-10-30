Friday Night Sports Blitz Rankings - Week 10

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) - Here are the Blitz Rankings for Week 10 of the high school football season. The rankings are based on teams' quality of wins and strength of schedule (and not head-to-head with classes mixed together).
LARGE SCHOOLS (5A, 4A)
1) Calallen Wildcats (8-0)
2) Veterans Memorial Eagles (8-0)
3) Flour Bluff Hornets (6-1)
4) Sinton Pirates (6-1)
5) Moody Trojans (6-2)
Other: Gregory-Portland Wildcats (5-3), Beeville Jones Trojans (5-3)
SMALL SCHOOLS (3A, 2A)
1) Refugio Bobcats (6-1)
2) Riviera Kaufer Seahawks (7-1)
3) George West Longhorns (7-1)
4) Bishop Badgers (7-1)
5) Hebbronville Longhorns (6-2)
Other: Three Rivers Bulldogs (6-2), London Pirates (7-2)
