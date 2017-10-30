Friday Night Sports Blitz Rankings - Week 10

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) - Here are the Blitz Rankings for Week 10 of the high school football season. The rankings are based on teams' quality of wins and strength of schedule (and not head-to-head with classes mixed together).



LARGE SCHOOLS (5A, 4A)

1) Calallen Wildcats (8-0)

2) Veterans Memorial Eagles (8-0)

3) Flour Bluff Hornets (6-1)

4) Sinton Pirates (6-1)

5) Moody Trojans (6-2)



Other: Gregory-Portland Wildcats (5-3), Beeville Jones Trojans (5-3)

SMALL SCHOOLS (3A, 2A)

1) Refugio Bobcats (6-1)

2) Riviera Kaufer Seahawks (7-1)

3) George West Longhorns (7-1)

4) Bishop Badgers (7-1)

5) Hebbronville Longhorns (6-2)



Other: Three Rivers Bulldogs (6-2), London Pirates (7-2)

