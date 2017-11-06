Friday Night Sports Blitz Rankings - Week 11

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) - Here are the Blitz Rankings for Week 11 of the high school football season. The rankings are based on teams' quality of wins and strength of schedule (and not head-to-head with classes mixed together).
LARGE SCHOOLS (5A, 4A)
1) Calallen Wildcats (9-0)
2) Veterans Memorial Eagles (9-0)
3) Flour Bluff Hornets (7-1)
4) Alice Coyotes (6-3)
5) Ray Texans (6-3)
Other: Moody Trojans (6-3), Orange Grove Bulldogs (6-3)
SMALL SCHOOLS (3A, 2A)
1) Refugio Bobcats (7-1)
2) Riviera Kaufer Seahawks (8-1)
3) George West Longhorns (8-1)
4) Hebbronville Longhorns (7-2)
5) Three Rivers Bulldogs (7-2)
Other: Woodsboro Eagles (6-2), San Diego Vaqueros (6-3), Bishop Badgers (7-2)
