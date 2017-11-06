Friday Night Sports Blitz Rankings - Week 11

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) - Here are the Blitz Rankings for Week 11 of the high school football season. The rankings are based on teams' quality of wins and strength of schedule (and not head-to-head with classes mixed together).



LARGE SCHOOLS (5A, 4A)

1) Calallen Wildcats (9-0)

2) Veterans Memorial Eagles (9-0)

3) Flour Bluff Hornets (7-1)

4) Alice Coyotes (6-3)

5) Ray Texans (6-3)



Other: Moody Trojans (6-3), Orange Grove Bulldogs (6-3)

SMALL SCHOOLS (3A, 2A)

1) Refugio Bobcats (7-1)

2) Riviera Kaufer Seahawks (8-1)

3) George West Longhorns (8-1)

4) Hebbronville Longhorns (7-2)

5) Three Rivers Bulldogs (7-2)



Other: Woodsboro Eagles (6-2), San Diego Vaqueros (6-3), Bishop Badgers (7-2)

© 2017 KIII-TV