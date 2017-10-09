KIII
Close

Friday Night Sports Blitz Rankings - Week 7

Here are the latest rankings as every team in the Coastal Bend now heads into district play.

Chris Thomasson and Travis Green, KIII 10:02 PM. CDT October 09, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) - Here are the Blitz Rankings for Week 7 of the high school football season. The rankings are based on teams' quality of wins and strength of schedule (and not head-to-head with classes mixed together).

LARGE SCHOOLS (5A, 4A)
1) Calallen Wildcats (5-0)
2) Veterans Memorial Eagles (6-0)
3) Sinton Pirates (4-0)
4) Beeville Jones Trojans (4-1)
5) Flour Bluff Hornets (4-1)

Other: Alice (4-1), Moody (5-1)

SMALL SCHOOLS (3A, 2A)
1) Refugio Bobcats (3-1)
2) George West Longhorns (5-0)
3) Bishop Badgers (5-0)
4) Riviera Kaufer Seahawks (4-1)
5) London Pirates (3-1)

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Got an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram!

© 2017 KIII-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories