Friday Night Sports Blitz Rankings - Week 8

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) - Here are the Blitz Rankings for Week 8 of the high school football season. The rankings are based on teams' quality of wins and strength of schedule (and not head-to-head with classes mixed together).



LARGE SCHOOLS (5A, 4A)

1) Calallen Wildcats (6-0)

2) Veterans Memorial Eagles (7-0)

3) Sinton Pirates (5-0)

4) Beeville Jones Trojans (5-1)

5) Flour Bluff Hornets (5-1)



Other: Alice (5-1), Moody (5-1)

SMALL SCHOOLS (3A, 2A)

1) Refugio Bobcats (4-1)

2) George West Longhorns (6-0)

3) Bishop Badgers (6-0)

4) Riviera Kaufer Seahawks (6-1)

5) London Pirates (4-1)

