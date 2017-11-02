KIII
Close

FRIDAY NIGHT SPORTS BLITZ - Week 10 Scores, Highlights and Live Stream

The Hornets reeled off 29 straight points in the second and third quarters in an 36-9 over the Trojans to give Flour Bluff a home game in next week's interzone playoff.

Chris Thomasson and Travis Green, KIII 11:09 PM. CDT November 02, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) - Here are the scores and highlights from Week 10 of the Friday Night Sports Blitz, plus two Thursday games. Check back at 10:35 PM Friday for a live stream of the Blitz.

THURSDAY:
Flour Bluff Grabs South's #2 Seed Over Moody


 
 

 
Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram!

 

© 2017 KIII-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories