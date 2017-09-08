KIII
Close

Friday Night Sports Blitz - Week 2 Scores & Live Stream

KIII Live Stream

Chris Thomasson and Travis Green, KIII 6:13 PM. CDT September 08, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) - Here are the live scores from tonight games around the Coastal Bend. Check out the Blitz LIVE at 10:35 p.m. in the video player above, and check back here later in the night for highlights.



 

© 2017 KIII-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories