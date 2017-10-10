G-P Striving to Be at Calallen's Level

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) - The G-P Wildcats are riding some momentum heading into Friday's "Game of the Week" showdown with calallen in the "Battle of the Wildcats."

G-P has won two straight, but faces a tough task taking on a Calallen team ranked number in the state and unbeaten this season.

G-P coach Rick Rhoades has quite the pedigree having won three titles at Cameron Yoe, but he says he has tremendous respect for the program Coach Danaher has built, and that's what his team ultimately strives to be.

