George West Coming Off Eight Win Turnaround

GEORGE WEST (KIII SPORTS) - The George West Longhorns had a revitalization last season, with an eight win turnaround from 2015.

Now the Horns look to keep that momentum going. George West must replace quarterback Hunter Brown who was a big reason for that big turnaround. Despite that loss, the Horns return about 11 starters combined, and they say they're carrying those same winning expectations into this season.

