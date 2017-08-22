KIII
George West Coming Off Eight Win Turnaround

The Longhorns went 10-2 last season, an 8-win turnaround from 2015.

Chris Thomasson, August 22, 2017

GEORGE WEST (KIII SPORTS) - The George West Longhorns had a revitalization last season, with an eight win turnaround from 2015.
 
Now the Horns look to keep that momentum going. George West must replace quarterback Hunter Brown who was a big reason for that big turnaround. Despite that loss, the Horns return about 11 starters combined, and they say they're carrying those same winning expectations into this season.
 

