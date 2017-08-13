High-Powered Beeville Trojans Reload

BEEVILLE (KIII SPORTS) - The city of Beeville may be without water, but their football team can make it rain touchdown passes.



The Trojans enter year two of the Jerry Bomar regime, and return potential All-State quarterback Justin Gomez, who threw 44 touchdown passes before breaking his hand in the first round of the playoffs. Beeville lost in a classic area round game to Liberty Hill in overtime.



Two stud receivers graduated from that team. Waydale Jones now plays for Wake Forest, and Monterio Anderson is now at Texas Southern, so the burden falls on Gomez to keep the offense afloat.



Look for the Trojans to also go for a more balanced offensive attack with running back Paul Wessells getting more work.



Beeville starts the year in Kingsville against the Brahmas, and begin play in their tough district in Week seven against Somerset.

© 2017 KIII-TV