High School Football Officials Needed Locally

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) - Texas high school football officials are in high demand.



There's a growing need not only in South Texas, but across the state for people to sign up and become referees.



Representatives of the Texas Association of Sports Officials say newcomers are being scares off by treatment from coaches and fans.



There are positives to becoming a high school official as well, as the South Texas chapter of the organization explains.



The South Texas chapter is looking for 80 additional officials for this fall. To sign up, go to the TASO website by clicking here.

