Ingleside Turns Page After Winless Season

Ingleside Rebounds After Winless Year

Ian Steele, KIII 9:01 PM. CDT August 19, 2017

INGLESIDE (KIII SPORTS) - For Ingleside, in terms of wins and losses, there is nowhere to go but up this season. 

They Mustangs went 0-10 in 2016, with a majority of their starters playing as sophomores.

Not only were there struggles at the varsity level, their JV team only won one game a season ago. 

Ingleside plays in a district filled with powerhouses like Sinton and Cuero.

With a lot of freshman and eighth graders playing in his system, second year head coach Hunter Hamrick sees hope on the horizon. 

Hamrick has also made scheme changes. The team runs a new Wing-T offense. There are new facilities and a new school being built as well. 

The Mustangs start the season at Taft. The home opener is against Beeville on September 9th. 

