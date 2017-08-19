Ingleside Turns Page After Winless Season

INGLESIDE (KIII SPORTS) - For Ingleside, in terms of wins and losses, there is nowhere to go but up this season.



They Mustangs went 0-10 in 2016, with a majority of their starters playing as sophomores.



Not only were there struggles at the varsity level, their JV team only won one game a season ago.



Ingleside plays in a district filled with powerhouses like Sinton and Cuero.



With a lot of freshman and eighth graders playing in his system, second year head coach Hunter Hamrick sees hope on the horizon.



Hamrick has also made scheme changes. The team runs a new Wing-T offense. There are new facilities and a new school being built as well.



The Mustangs start the season at Taft. The home opener is against Beeville on September 9th.

