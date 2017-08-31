Close John Paul II, Banquete Open Season with Wins The Bulldogs got the go-ahead and eventual game-winning touchdown on a 94-yard interception return by Isaac Almaguer. Chris Thomasson, KIII 11:22 PM. CDT August 31, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) - Thursday marked the beginning of the high school football season in the Coastal Bend, with three games in action. Here are the scores below. © 2017 KIII-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Aransas County ISD to close indefinitely Verify: Are the gas shortage rumors true? KIII Breaking News RAW: First look at Hurricane Harvey damage in Port Aransas KHOU Live Video Vice President, Governor speak at First Baptist Chuch in Rockport Trump flag update Port Aransas residents look at damage Residents return to Port Aransas Rebuilding Ingleside after Harvey More Stories The Latest: Vice President Mike Pence visits the… Aug 31, 2017, 7:53 a.m. VERIFY: Panic is worsening concerns of gas shortages Aug 31, 2017, 7:28 p.m. Evacuees from Corpus Christi finally return home Aug 31, 2017, 7:34 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs