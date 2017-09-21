Close King, Kingsville Both Notch Thursday Wins The Mustangs blew open a tight game in the 3rd quarter to win 55-20. Chris Thomasson, KIII 10:59 PM. CDT September 21, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) - Two Kings were crowned with wins Thursday as both Corpus Christi King and Kingsville King notched Thursday victories. Tuloso-Midway 20, King 55 Kingsville King 27, Robstown 6 © 2017 KIII-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Port A Family Gets Home A fresh start for family who lost home to Hurricane Harvey 8 people dead in shooting at Plano home Baby shower a surprise for family WTLV Live Video Witness heard up to 40 shots in Plano killings Blitz Week 2 - Part I 8 killed in Plano shooting Country artist donate to Coastal Bend areas impacted by Harvey Blitz Week 2 - Part 3 More Stories Ingleside ISD students return to the classroom Sep 21, 2017, 11:17 p.m. Vietnam Veterans reunite in Corpus Christi Sep 21, 2017, 11:15 p.m. TAMUCC Honors Terry Mills for community impact Sep 21, 2017, 11:13 p.m.
