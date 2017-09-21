KIII
King, Kingsville Both Notch Thursday Wins

The Mustangs blew open a tight game in the 3rd quarter to win 55-20.

Chris Thomasson, KIII 10:59 PM. CDT September 21, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) - Two Kings were crowned with wins Thursday as both Corpus Christi King and Kingsville King notched Thursday victories.

Tuloso-Midway 20, King 55



Kingsville King 27, Robstown 6


