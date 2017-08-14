Kingsville Looking to Rebound After Sluggish 2016

KINGSVILLE (KIII SPORTS) - The Kingsville Brahmas are looking for a bounce back year after having their first losing season overall since 2011.

The brahmas still cracked the postseason after finishing third in the district. That was a change of pace for a Kingsville team that had been first or runner-up for the previous four seasons.

This year's group features a whopping 21 seniors on the roster and the Brahmas say they're putting this season on their shoulders to both end on a high note and set the bar high for the underclassmen.

Kingsville kicks off the season Friday, September 1st at home against Beeville. They'll open district down in the Valley against Hidalgo on Friday, October 13th.

© 2017 KIII-TV