Kyle Atwood Takes Over Playoff-Hungry Alice Football Program

ALICE (KIII SPORTS) - Kyle Atwood takes the reigns of the Alice Coyotes as the program's third head football coach and athletic director in as many seasons.



Atwood was an assistant at Alice in 2007 and 2008, and comes from the Brent Davis coaching tree. Davis, a former Alice head coach, is now at San Angelo Central.



Atwood brings a different type of spread offense than the one run under Justen Evans, who left Alice for Miller this offseason.



The Coyotes haven't made the playoffs since 2013, meaning the current seniors have never played in the postseason.



Atwood says that pressure is fueling him as he takes over his second program. He was the head coach at San Angelo Grape Creek for five seasons.

© 2017 KIII-TV