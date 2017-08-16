London No Longer Content with Making Playoffs

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) - The London Pirates are no longer just satisfied with reaching the playoffs, they want to get that first postseason victory.

The Pirates have made the playoffs all three years they've been eligible, including last year when they bumped up to Class 3A. Now coach Robbie Moreno says his Pirates only want to continue their perfect playoff streak, they want that deep postseason run.

London opens its season as one of three Thursday games in the area when they face the Bishop Badgers on the road August 31st. The Pirates begin district play on Friday, October 13th against Monte Alto out of the Valley.

