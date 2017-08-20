Mathis Motivated By Early Playoff Exit

Mathis was far from satisfied last season. A loss to Santa Gertrudis Academy in the first round of the playoffs was a surprise to many across the Coastal Bend.



Especially considering the Pirates made it to the state semifinals a year prior.



2016 was the earliest playoff exit for a Pirates team since 2013.



Mathis returns motivated with 23 players with varsity experience donning the Maroon and White this year. There are high expectations within the program to bounce back and remain a force in the area, and the state.



The Pirates will be battle tested when the playoffs come around. They play in a tough district with Goliad and upstart George West projected to battle with Mathis for the top spot.



They open the season in Falfurrias, and district play starts October 13th at Taft.





