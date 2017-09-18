KIII
Miller Riding Rare Undefeated Record into Moody Game

The Miller Buccaneers are 2-0 for the first time since 2002 and look to remain undefeated after this week's matchup with the Moody Trojans.

Chris Thomasson, KIII 10:47 PM. CDT September 18, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) - It's not every day the Miller Bucs start out 2-0. In fact it hasn't happened since the majority of their players were toddlers.
 
2002 was the last time the Bucs started out undefeated after their first two games, and now they look to keep it going against a Moody team that's also undefeated.
 
New Bucs coach Justen Evans and a Moody grad himself talked about the new level of excitement that being undefeated has brought to this rivalry.
 

