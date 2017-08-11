Moody Building Off Flashes Of Success From Last Season

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) - The Moody Trojans football program is building off the flashes of success they showed in 2016.



Graduated running back JJ Kelley rushed for over 1,000 yards and 10 touchdowns last season, en route to a 3-7 campaign.



The entire offensive line that paved the way for Kelley return for the 2017 season, anchoring a group that head coach Mike Cantu says is "the best group we've had since I've been here."

