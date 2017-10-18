Moody looking to continue strong start

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII-TV) - We are now in the heart of district play and teams are fighting for playoff positions. The Moody Trojans, a team that has surprised many with their hot start, are up against a 7-0 Veterans Memorial Eagles team this week. The Eagles certainly look like a team poised for the playoffs, making for a tough matchup this week for the Trojans, but Moody is 5-1 this season and don't intend on picking up their second loss.

