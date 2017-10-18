KIII
Moody looking to continue strong start

The Moody Trojans are looking to continue their strong season against Veterans Memorial.

Travis Green, KIII 11:19 PM. CDT October 18, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII-TV) - We are now in the heart of district play and teams are fighting for playoff positions. The Moody Trojans, a team that has surprised many with their hot start, are up against a 7-0 Veterans Memorial Eagles team this week. The Eagles certainly look like a team poised for the playoffs, making for a tough matchup this week for the Trojans, but Moody is 5-1 this season and don't intend on picking up their second loss. 

