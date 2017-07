CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) - Recent Moody Trojans' grad JJ Kelley signed today to play football for Texas Wesleyan.

The former Trojans' running back was all-district twice during his time at Moody including scoring 10 touchdowns for Moody his senior season.

Kelley will be headed up to the metroplex with Texas Wesleyan being a NAIA school out of Fort Worth.

