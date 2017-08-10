Odem Features Fresh Faces on Sideline, Under Center

ODEM (KIII SPORTS) - The Odem Owls will have some new faces under center and on the sideline with longtime coach AJ Martinez and longtime quarterback Michael Everett both heading out.

Former defensive coordinator Armando Huerta got the promotion to take over for Martinez who left for Carroll. Everett played quarterback for the Owls for at least parts of all four seasons and now will replaced by sophomore John Cantu who's still trying to get his rhythm.

The Owls don't certainly don't expect Cantu to be Everett, but rather just play his own game and evolve as he gets more experience.

