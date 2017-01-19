Odem's Martinez Tabbed to Lead Carroll Tigers

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) - CCISD has hired Odem's A.J. Martinez to be the new football coach/athletic coordinator at Carroll High School.

Martinez on taking over the Tigers: "Carroll is one of the premiere jobs in CC, and when the opportunity came up at a great 5A school, it was too good to pass up. The pressure and expectations are there, and that's part of the reason I'm going. It gives you extra motivation to prove people right or prove them wrong. The idea is to get some playoff wins.

Martinez on leaving his hometown of Odem: "These are the people I've known forever. It's one of the toughest decisions I've had to make."

Martinez lead the Owls to three district titles and six straight playoff appearances during his tenure.

