Orange Grove Set For Bounce Bounce Back Season

ORANGE GROVE (KIII SPORTS) - The Orange Grove Bulldogs hit the reset button last year under new coach Scotty Pugh and now look to get back to form in 2017.

With multiple players on the offensive side of the ball returning, Orange Grove is hoping to improve on last season's 7 and 4 record. The Bulldogs found themselves in an unfamiliar position last season with an early exit in the first round of bi-district... But, with what seems destined to be a high powered offense led by quarterback Coleman King, coach Pugh has reason to believe his team will bounce back.

