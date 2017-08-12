Pete Guajardo Takes Over West Oso Football Program

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) - West Oso is one of a dozen Coastal Bend high school football programs with a new head coach entering the 2017 season.



Former Taft head coach Pete Guajardo takes over the Runnin' Bears. He was with the Greyhounds for eleven seasons, compiling a 65-54 record, and made the playoffs in seven straight years.



That's something that West Oso hasn't been able to do in nine years. It's a challenge that Guajardo is happy to accept.



The Bears start the push to the playoffs on opening night of the high school football season, Thursday, August 21st at Buc Stadium against Moody.



They return 13 varsity players from last year's 4-6 season, and are currently working with three quarterbacks,

