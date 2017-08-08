Ray Looking to Avoid Another Disappointing Finish

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) - The Ray Texans might have been the best team in the area to not make the playoffs after going 7-3 in the regular season, but losing the final zone play-in game to miss out on the postseason.

Craig Charlton's Texans are expected again be in the mix for a playoff spot, but most replace a good chunk of starters including some of the O-Line and receiving core. However, a good quarterback goes a long way however, and Ray has a superb one in junior Brad Breckenridge.

Charlton is hoping Breckenridge and his new receivers will click early after a nice 7-on-7 run this summer, and also that the Texans can erase the sour taste in their mouths from 2016. Ray will get an early chance for some payback when they face King in Week 1, the team that since them home in the zone play-in game last year.

