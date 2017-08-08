Refugio Not Shying Away from Championship Hopes

REFUGIO (KIII SPORTS) -

"State championship here we come! Run it with an attitude," Refugio Coach Jason Herring tells his offense.

While most high school teams temper their expectations in fall camp, the defending state champion Bobcats don't shy away from it: they want a repeat.

The Bobcats are all about reloading in 2017 with some familiar faces changing positions once again including championship game Offensive MVP Jacobe Avery moving back over to running back for the second time in his career after playing

quarterback last year.

Heralded sophomore Jared Kelley will take the reigns under center from Avery after serving as the backup last year. Kelley has already verbally committed to play baseball for TCU and is just the latest division-one prospect for the Bobcats.

Refugio will draw rival Shiner on the final week of the regular season, likely to determine the district championship.

