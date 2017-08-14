Refugio Ranked #1, Calallen Ranked #6 In Associated Press Preseason Poll

KIII SPORTS - The Refugio Bobcats took their familiar spot atop the Associated Press preseason high school football poll. The Bobcats are coming off of their fourth state championship in school history, and head coach Jason Herring's second with the school.



Refugio's district rival Shiner is also receiving votes in the 2A poll, and region rival Mason is ranked sixth.



Calallen is tied for sixth in the AP's poll, alongside Denton Ryan, Fort Bend Marshall, College Station (a team that the Wildcats beat in the 2016 state semifinals), and Lancaster.



The Sinton Pirates are receiving votes in the Class 4A poll.

