Refugio's Jones, Ross Receive Golden Pigskin

Bobcats seniors Prentiss Jones and Trent Ross received the trophy for the Blitz "Play of the Year" for their double-tipped pick six against Shiner.

Chris Thomasson and Travis Green, KIII 9:45 PM. CST January 12, 2018

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) - Refugio Bobcats seniors Prentiss Jones and Trent Ross received the "Golden Pigskin" Friday for winning the Blitz "Play of the Year" honors.

Jones and Ross combined on a double-tipped pick six against rival Shiner in the district championship game. Jones tipped a Comanches' pass up, only to have Ross bat it right back to him for an eventual go-ahead defensive touchdown.

The Bobcats would win that game and eventually advance to the state championship game.

