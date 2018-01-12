Refugio's Jones, Ross Receive Golden Pigskin

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) - Refugio Bobcats seniors Prentiss Jones and Trent Ross received the "Golden Pigskin" Friday for winning the Blitz "Play of the Year" honors.

Jones and Ross combined on a double-tipped pick six against rival Shiner in the district championship game. Jones tipped a Comanches' pass up, only to have Ross bat it right back to him for an eventual go-ahead defensive touchdown.



The Bobcats would win that game and eventually advance to the state championship game.

© 2018 KIII-TV