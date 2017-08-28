Rescheduled Football Games

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) - While the Coastal Bend recovers from Hurricane Harvey, school's athletic departments are making announcements on their football schedules. Listed below are the announcements that have been made.

*Story will continue to be updated as more announcements are made*

Thursday, August 31:

Santa Gertrudis vs. Banquete - 7:30 p.m. at Javelina Stadium

Pettus vs. Agua Dulce - 7:30 p.m. at Runge High School

Friday, September 1:

Moody vs. West Oso - 4 p.m. at Buc Stadium

Bishop at Freer - 7:30 p.m.

Carroll vs. Miller - 8 p.m. at Buc Stadium

Nixon-Smiley at Hebbronville

Postponed games:

Taft at Odem - Friday, October 6

Canceled games:

Sinton vs. Rio Hondo

Hebbronville vs. Refugio

Skidmore-Tynan vs. Freer

