Rescheduled Football Games

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) - While the Coastal Bend recovers from Hurricane Harvey, school's athletic departments are making announcements on their football schedules. Listed below are the announcements that have been made.
*Story will continue to be updated as more announcements are made*
Thursday, August 31:
Santa Gertrudis vs. Banquete - 7:30 p.m. at Javelina Stadium
Pettus vs. Agua Dulce - 7:30 p.m. at Runge High School
Friday, September 1:
Moody vs. West Oso - 4 p.m. at Buc Stadium
Bishop at Freer - 7:30 p.m.
Carroll vs. Miller - 8 p.m. at Buc Stadium
Nixon-Smiley at Hebbronville
Postponed games:
Taft at Odem - Friday, October 6
Canceled games:
Sinton vs. Rio Hondo
Hebbronville vs. Refugio
Skidmore-Tynan vs. Freer
