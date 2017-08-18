Rockport-Fulton Looking to Extend Playoff Run

ROCKPORT (KIII SPORTS) - The Rockport-Fulton Pirates have been one of the most consistent teams in the viewing area the last four seasons, but now they look to extend their already deep playoff runs even further.

The Pirates have reached either the second or third round in each of those seasons including the last three under coach Jay Seibert. The Pirates have about 70 percent of their starters back from last season including the entire offensive line and tight ends, and coach Seibert says between those guys and his skill guys improving, he's looking for good things in 2017.

