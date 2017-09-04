Rockport-Fulton Pirates Return to Action Post-Harvey

ROCKPORT (KIII SPORTS) - This Friday will mark two weeks since Hurricane Harvey ravaged the town of Rockport and several other coastal towns in South Texas. It'll also amazingly mark the return of the Rockport-Fulton Pirates' football team.



The Pirates are set to open their season on the road against Sinton, despite the school being closed indefinitely. Many of the team's players elected to stay within the school district and wait for Rockport-Fulton High to reopen as opposed to transferring and playing for another program.



Coach Jay Seibert says it's a testament to his players and their families in wanting to bring something positive back to the town, much of it was destroyed when Harvey made landfall as a category 4 storm.

