Rodriguez Retires After 10 Years at Miller

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) - Miller Head Coach Remy Rodriguez has formally announced his retirement, making that the second CCISD job to be open this offseason.

Rodriguez decided it was time to step away to spend more time with is family. The longtime Bucs' assistant took over the main job in 2007, going just 27-75 in his 10 years at Miller, but was known for being a great coach and mentor for his players.

The Bucs made two playoff appearances during Rodriguez's tenure with the lone playoff win coming in 2010 when the Bucs dropped down a class in enrollment.

CCISD now has another vacancy to fill after former Odem coach A.J. Martinez accepted the Carroll job last week.

