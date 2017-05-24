KIII
Santa Gertrudis Hires Centurions' Chavez as Next Coach

The Lions hire the Centurions' Bradly Chavez, who coached John Paul II for a year and a half.

Chris Thomasson, KIII 10:55 PM. CDT May 24, 2017

KINGSVILLE (KIII SPORTS) - The Santa Gertrudis Academy Lions have a new head coach, with the school district tonight hiring John Paul II coach Bradly Chavez.
 
Chavez returns to Kingsville where he served as a Javelinas' grad assistant and as the receivers coach for two-plus seasons.
 
Chavez took over the Centurions' job midseason in 2015 and went 4-10 in a year and a half as John Paul's Head Coach. Santa Gertrudis finished 6-5 last year and made it to the area round of the playoffs.
 

